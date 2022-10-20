Two people in hospital after being shot in a car in Vaughan
Two people are in hospital after being shot in a vehicle in Vaughan overnight.
York Regional Police were called to an address on Weston Road, between Highway 7 and Chrislea Road, shortly after 3 a.m.
Both victims were subsequently transported to hospital. There is no word on their condition so far.
There was a large police presence in the area because of the shooting, but the scene has since cleared.
There’s no word so far on possible suspects.
Toronto Top Stories
BREAKING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
Procession underway ahead of funeral for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession is underway ahead of a private funeral in Barrie Thursday for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside a home north of Toronto last week.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Montreal
Quebec Premier Legault to unveil new cabinet Thursday after big election win
Premier François Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet today during a ceremony at the national assembly. After winning 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.
Man and woman in their sixties killed in Ile Bizard, son arrested
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
London
Fatal crash near Parkhill
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Middlesex. According to OPP, first responders were dispatched to West Corner Drive between Prance Road and McInnis Road around 6:30 p.m.
Hit-and-run in Clinton, police looking for suspect and vehicle
A 67-year-old man is recovering from minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Clinton, according to police. Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 14, Huron County OPP responded to the scene on Highway 8 just west of Erie Street North in Clinton.
Candidates debate how to make London safe for women
Candidates for London mayor squared off on how to make the city safer for women Wednesday night. Khalil Ramal, Sean O’Connel, Sandie Thomas and Josh Morgan were in attendance for the event at Kings University College.
Kitchener
Missing person found in Wilmot after large search
A large search for a missing woman, which involved a helicopter, ended after the person was found alive.
Concern piles up as Cambridge residents complain about ‘ridiculous’ mounds of dirt from construction project
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
BREAKING
Northern Ontario
Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles
Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury are impacting traffic Thursday morning.
BREAKING
Ottawa
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
LISTEN
LISTEN | Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
BREAKING
Windsor
Life-threatening injuries after pedestrian struck in Ridgetown
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday. According to police, emergency crews responded to Main Street in Ridgetown around 2 p.m. after it was reported a woman had just exited her vehicle when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
Ontario doubling fines for unfair cancellation of new home projects
Ontario government officials say they are doing more to protect new home buyers by doubling the maximum fines for unethical builders and vendors of new homes who unfairly cancel a new home project or terminate a purchase agreement.
Essex County Council backs Kingsville’s opposition to Strong Mayors Act
At the final meeting of this mandate, the mayors and deputy mayors who make up the County of Essex council voted unanimously to support Kingsville’s official stance of opposition to the Ford government’s Strong Mayors Act.
Barrie
Winter weather advisory issued by Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory with reduced visibility and snowfall amounts of between five and 10 centimetres in some areas.
Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trial
The first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
Officers' funeral procession finalized with multiple Barrie road closures
As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
Atlantic
Over 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark in large outage
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark this morning amid a large outage stretching from Head of Chezzetcook and Musquodoboit Harbour to Little Harbour and Ship Harbour.
Some N.S. residents still without phone, internet services more than 3 weeks after Fiona
People living in Mill Lake, N.S., are frustrated they’ve been without phone and internet service since post-tropical storm Fiona.
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
Calgary
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead in northwest Calgary fire
A 75-year-old man is dead after a two-alarm fire ripped through a multi-unit residential building in northwest Calgary Thursday morning.
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow on the way – but how much reaches Calgary?
For Thursday in Calgary, we'll experience a series of northerly gusts to kick things off, and from there, the cozy knits and thicker jackets replace the T-shirts and flip flops for the foreseeable future.
Winnipeg
Police to provide details on largest methamphetamine bust in Winnipeg to date
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to provide details on a large methamphetamine seizure in the city.
BREAKING
Winnipeg police investigating high-risk weapons events
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two high-risk weapons events on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
Woman heard 'screaming for help' as she was forced into vehicle, say RCMP as charges announced
A man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement, after a woman was reportedly put into a car against her will in Prince George over the weekend.
Eby poised to become B.C. premier after Appadurai disqualified from NDP leadership race
The B.C. NDP's executive has voted to disqualify Anjali Appadurai from the party's leadership race, clearing the way for her opponent David Eby to become premier.
BREAKING
Edmonton
Edmonton teen charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing
A youth has been arrested and charged in a homicide in Edmonton on Thanksgiving.
Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
A fresh alarm was sounded Wednesday over the amount of time Albertans are waiting to access emergency care.
BREAKING
