Two people in critical condition after stabbing in Etobicoke
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 7:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 18, 2018 7:21PM EDT
Two people are in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed at a home in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
Police said they were called to a home in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area at 6:37 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find two people in life-threatening condition suffering from stab wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.
Police said they took one male suspect into custody.
The relationship between the suspect and victims is not yet known.