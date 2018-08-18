

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two people are in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed at a home in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to a home in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area at 6:37 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find two people in life-threatening condition suffering from stab wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

Police said they took one male suspect into custody.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is not yet known.