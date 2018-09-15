

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after separate shootings at opposite ends of the city overnight.

The first shooting took place at a house party on Alder Road near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that the victim was shot in their hand and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The second shooting took place at around 2:30 a.m. a.m. at nightclub at Keele Street and Canarctic Drive, which is near the campus of York University.

Police say that a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting at this point and police have not released information about potential suspects.