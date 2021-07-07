TORONTO -- Two people have minor injuries after a vehicle was struck by a flying wheel on Highway 400 in Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of an incident on Highway 400, south of Finch Avenue.

Police say a Dodge Caravan lost a wheel while driving north on the highway.

The flying wheel then entered oncoming lanes and hit a pickup truck that was driving south.

The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan has no injuries and stayed at the scene.

It is unknown why the wheel came off the vehicle.

The right lane on the southbound side of Highway 400 was closed in the area but has since reopened.