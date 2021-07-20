TORONTO -- Two people have died after a multi-vehicle collision near Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday afternoon, police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to Carlingview Drive and Constellation Court, near Dixon Road, around 4:15 p.m.

One vehicle was found at the scene flipped over against the side of a building while another hit a hydro pole. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, Toronto Fire said, and the building may have sustained structural damage.

Police say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was rushed to the hospital with "very serious injuries" and later succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators have not released the ages of the victim, saying only that the first victim was female and the second was male.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.