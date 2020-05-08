Two people are dead after a fire at a multi-unit dwelling in Brampton late Thursday night.

The fire broke out inside the building near Queen and Nelson streets at around 10:45 p.m.

Sources tell CP24 that a number of people got out safely, including an individual that was rescued from a third floor window.

The victims, meanwhile, were found deceased on the top floor.

The fire has since been knocked down, though crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Queen Street remains closed from Mill to Elizabeth streets.

More to come…