

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been found dead at a residence in Oakville this morning after police responded to reports of a “weapons-related call” at the home.

Durham Regional Police say they were first called to a house near Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent at around 5 a.m.

Police say there is no known threat to public safety but urge the public to avoid the area while they conduct an investigation.

Photos from the scene show Halton Regional Police cruisers parked outside a residence that is blocked off by police tape.

More to come…

We can confirm two people have been found deceased in a home in NE Oakville.



While the investigation is ongoing, there is no known risk to public safety related to this incident.



Media is on-site. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 17, 2018