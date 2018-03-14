

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are on the hunt for a man who fled an Ajax home where two people were later discovered deceased inside.

Durham Regional Police officers were first called to the home on Hilling Drive, near Lake Driveway West, shortly before noon Wednesday for reports of “unknown trouble.”

Const. George Tudos later confirmed that two people were found deceased inside the home.

Though homicide investigators attended the scene immediately following the discovery, police at first would only say they found one body and that the person’s death is “suspicious.”

At around 3:30 p.m., Tudos said officers had located a second body at the residence.

“Homicide investigators have told me that it is a female adult that we’ve located in the residence,” Tudos said. “Also along with the other party from earlier, which I said was a deceased party, they are now being identified as a male.”

A third person, identified only as a female, was also transported to hospital from the scene but was later redirected to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Tudos could not provide specifics related to her condition but said “they had to be serious enough,” given that she was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

He provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

None of the victims’ ages have been made public.

“Right now, this is a homicide investigation,” Tudos said. “We have two deceased parties. We have an outstanding suspect. It’s still an ongoing investigation with further information to follow.”

Tudos said officers are searching for a person who left the home in a vehicle prior to police arriving. This male is now officially being considered a suspect.

Police have since located the vehicle they believe the suspect used to leave Hilling Drive this afternoon near in a plaza near Brock Road and Highway 401 in Pickering.

Earlier today, the CTV News Toronto Chopper captured video of members of the emergency response unit and canine unit searching open areas near the ramp.

The off-ramp from the westbound Highway 401 to Brock Road was temporarily closed as police conducted their investigation but it has since reopened.

“The vehicle was unoccupied,” Tudos said. “We know this was the same vehicle police were initially looking for, the vehicle that the suspect left in.”

Tudos said officers don’t want to “jeopardize the investigation” and aren’t yet ready to release the suspect’s identity or description.

He said the deaths are an “isolated incident” but “not a random attack.”

“If there was a risk to public safety, we would definitely put that information out or advise the public of any dangers,” he said. “Right now we believe this is an isolated incident. We hope the public and the community has faith that our investigators will do their job and try to find the person responsible for these two deaths.”

Officers remain in the neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses.

“We’re in the process of interviewing some witnesses that were here at the scene prior to police arriving and hopefully once we speak with them, we’ll have a better understanding of who we’re looking for and exactly what transpired in that residence,” he said.

Meanwhile, a portion of Hilling Drive remains roped off to accommodate the police investigation.

A neighbour was one of the first people on the scene.

“We came home for lunch and there were a few cop cars – none of this was roped off yet – there were just a few cop cars and a couple ambulances," the woman, who did not provide her name, said. "That’s all I really know. They’re not telling us anything."

She said she believes the family who lives at the home surrounded by police tape has been in the neighbourhood for "a couple years."

"I think it’s a single mother and her two teenaged children, and that’s about all I know," she said. "The boy is in Grade 9 and the girl is a little bit older.”