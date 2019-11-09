Two people fighting for life after North York house fire
The home, located on Pynford Crescent, is seen in this photo. (CTV News Toronto / Francis Gibbs)
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 4:34PM EST
Three people, including two in life-threatening condition, have been taken to hospital after being pulled from a burning house in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Pynford Crescent, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area, shortly after 3 p.m.
An adult female and a man were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Another man, in a stable condition, was also taken to hospital.
Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
More to come.