Two people facing multiple charges in sex assault of children 30 years ago in York Region

A 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the sexual assault of two children about 30 years ago.

York Regional Police said they began an investigation into the historical sexual assaults in June after a female victim came forward.

The woman told police that between 1987 and 1990 she was sexually assaulted by two suspects. At the time, she was between the ages of 13 and 17.

Police say the victim attended the same church as her assailants.

A few weeks after the original report, a second victim came forward and said she was sexually assaulted by the same male suspect between 1992 and 1993. The second victim as between the age of 13 and 14, police say, and was also a member of the same church as the suspect.

On July 12, police took two people into custody. They have been identified as Grimsby residents Raymond and Sandra Swash.

Raymond Swash is facing numerous charges in connection with the investigation, including four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual intercourse with a person under 14, sexual intercourse with a person between the ages of 14 and 15.

Sandra Swash has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say both suspects were members of the Banfield Memorial Church in North York. Raymond Swash held a position as a youth pastor and a youth leader during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Raymond and Sandra Swash are seen in these undated photographs provided by York Regional Police.

“Investigators believe the two accused may have been involved with several church groups in York Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region and possibly other jurisdictions around Ontario,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators are urging any additional victims or witnesses to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

In the news release, police issued a reminder that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences.