

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Two people are facing numerous charges after several guns and drugs were found in a Brampton home on Saturday.

Peel police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road on Sept. 21.

Officers located a quantity of cocaine worth approximately $23,000, a handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a revolver during the search, police said.

As a result, a 33-year-old Brampton man and a 33-year-old Brampton woman were charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine.

They are also facing three counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and possessing a firearm with altered serial number.

The man has appeared at a Brampton court on Sunday. The woman will appear in court on Oct. 22.

Anyone with information about the case asked to contact the Vice, Narcotics and Street Level Organized Crime Bureau or Crime Stoppers.