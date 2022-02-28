Two people from Toronto are facing hundreds of charges after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting dozens of people, including children, over the past 17 years.

Toronto police said Monday the alleged assaults took place in the Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road area and the Danforth Road and Eglington Avenue East area.

According to investigators, many of the assaults were recorded and uploaded to the Internet.

To date, charges have been laid in relation to 41 victims, police said.

Martin 'Mark' Wettlaufer, 37, and Kathleen Wardlaw, 42, were arrested and charged with hundreds of offences relating to the investigation, police said.

Police did not say when Wettlaufer and Wardlaw were arrested. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said they still have a number of unidentified victims and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

"I will say that this is the most prolific and disturbing case of child sexual abuse and exploitation in our services history," Const. Alex Li told CP24 on Monday afternoon. "Having spoken to our investigators we still have a number of unidentified victims and are looking for the assistance of the public to have these victims come forward to police."

According to police, approximately 80 per cent of the victims are children.

"We want to reassure these individuals that we have two people arrested who we believe are responsible for these charges and that we have different avenue of resources to help protect these victims as well get them the help that they need," he said.

Police are asking anyone who believes they were victimized, or has information about the accused, to contact police by calling 416-808-7521.

With files from CP24's Codi Wilson