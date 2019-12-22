TORONTO -- Two people have died in hospital after a crash in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Emergency crews called to the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said two people were reportedly ejected from the car when it flipped over.

When officers arrived, two people were located suffering from very serious injuries.

Two people have been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. Both victims were later pronounced dead.

Another person was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said one driver has been arrested.