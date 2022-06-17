Two people dead, two others injured in three-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
The collision, which the OPP said initially involved two vehicles then a third who collided with the stopped vehicles, happened on Thursday, June 16 around 10:45 p.m. in the highway’s east bound lanes at Cawthra Road.
Peel paramedics confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
They also said one patient was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP said the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Queen Elizabeth Way was closed for several hours in both directions between Dixie and Cawthra as police investigated. The highway reopened to traffic around 5 a.m.
More information to come.
