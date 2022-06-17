Two people dead, two others injured in three-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two people were killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on the QEW at Cawthra Road. (Pascal Marchand photo) Two people were killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on the QEW at Cawthra Road. (Pascal Marchand photo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton