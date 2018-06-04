

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead after a crash took place in Brampton on Monday night.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, occurred in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road at around 10 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the driver of the vehicle and the motorcycle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved may have suffered a possible medical episode at the time, according to Peel Regional Police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate the cause of the crash.