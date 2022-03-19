Two people dead after collision in Hamilton, Ont.: paramedics
Two people are dead following a fiery collision in Hamilton early Saturday morning, paramedics say.
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Main and King streets shortly before 2 a.m.
Hamilton paramedics say three males were involved in the crash.
One of the vehicles appears to have crashed into a pole and a building, and then caught on fire.
It sustained significant damage from the impact and from the fire.
Paramedics say two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area are closed for an investigation.
