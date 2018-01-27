

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Mississauga.

It happened east of Cawthra Road at around 10 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police initially said one person was declared dead following the crash. However a short time later they said that paramedics were able to get a pulse on the patient.

Peel Paramedic Services said two female patients were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. At least two others were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have been closed at Cawthra Road because of the fatal collision. It’s not known how long the closure will last.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.