

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police say a man and woman have been charged with kidnapping after the alleged victim escaped in London, Ont.

Police say they were called after a car hit a pedestrian early Sunday morning and officers found a man with minor injuries.

Throughout the investigation, police say they discovered the man had been kidnapped.

Police say the man was allegedly forced into the vehicle earlier that day in a different location in the city and he jumped out of the car while it was stopped.

They say a male suspect then exited the vehicle and chased the man on foot while the female driver struck the victim.

Police say the male and female suspects then drove away from the scene and officers found the car abandoned shortly after.

They say the 25-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested for an unrelated matter later that night.

Police say they both have been charged with one count of kidnapping and the woman has also been charged with assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.