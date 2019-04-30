

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people are now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Brampton last year.

On May 26, 2018 at around 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of gunshots heard on Linderwood Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located Mississauga-resident Nasser Abdoulkader suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three months after the deadly shooting, investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting but did not provide any descriptions of any possible suspects.

Two arrests were made in this case on Tuesday, police said.

Peter Rego, 22, and a 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were both charged with first-degree murder. The two males are residents of Brampton.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with further information to contact officers at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).