

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 61-year-old man in the city’s Parkwoods neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Johnson Reyes was found by police around 7:30 a.m. inside a sixth floor apartment unit near York Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said that Reyes was suffering from “obvious trauma” and that life-saving efforts were made by emergency crews at the scene.

But he later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy determined that Reyes had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

On Friday, two people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Toronto residents Brian Rintoul, 53, and Everett Rintoul, 50, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.