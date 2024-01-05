TORONTO
Two people charged in connection with Danforth shooting death of 45-year-old man

Toronto police say a man and a woman are now facing charges in connection with a fight in the Danforth area two weeks ago that left a Keswick man dead.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues at around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a shooting.

According to police, the victim was shot following an altercation with a group of men.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick.

Police said Friday that they've now charged two people in connection with Palermo's death.

Investigators say that 27-year-old David Wilfred of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder, while 23-year-old Angelica Cunha has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Both were scheduled to make a court appearance Friday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone and further information about the incident to contact police.

