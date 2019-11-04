

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a hit-and-run last month in Brampton that sent three people to the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 after receiving reports of a collision.

According to investigators, a white Honda Pilot SUV had struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk and then fled the area heading northbound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people suffering from various injuries. A 17-year-old boy was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said, and two other male victims, aged 17 and 18, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that an 18-year-old from Brampton and a “young person” were taken into custody in connection with the incident on Sunday. Both suspects have been charged with three counts of attempted murder and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The identity of the suspects cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with home security surveillance of the area from that day to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.