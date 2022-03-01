Two people charged after 22-year-old man fatally shot in Scarborough
Two suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting at a plaza in Scarborough on Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at around 5:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a plaza.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment but later died.
Following an investigation, police say, investigators located a vehicle linked to the incident and a man and woman were taken into custody.
One firearm was recovered during the arrests.
Police say Jasiah Mekhie Steve Edwards, 18, of Toronto, and 31-year-old Toronto resident Jalesha Edwards, have each been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a fire, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court today.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Live updates: U.S. to expel Russian 'operative' working for UN
The United States says it is expelling a Russian 'intelligence operative' working for the United Nations, in addition to the 12 members of the Russian Mission to the United Nations whose expulsions were ordered Monday for engaging in espionage.
Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships
The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin's continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
LIVE at 12:30 MT | Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation to announce findings from residential school investigation
The Kapawe’no First Nation says the investigation was done at the former Grouard Residential School using ground-penetrating radar and drones.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Montreal
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
Charlotte Cardin leads with six Juno nominations
Nominations for the Juno Awards will be announced this morning in a virtual press conference. Organizers behind the annual celebration of Canadian music are set to unveil contenders in all of the categories for the big event, which takes place in Toronto on May 15.
London
-
MLHU reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, no new deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.
-
London, Ont. police requesting public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help find a missing 11-year-old London girl.
-
TVDSB to allow spectators in gyms for high school and community use
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is set to allow fans into high school gyms to watch both athletics and after school community use.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
-
13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
'It's gone:' Northern Ontario family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
-
Sudbury Ukrainian Centre raising money for homeland through flag, food sales
Volunteers are hard at work at the Ukrainian Centre in Sudbury preparing fresh pyrohy, cabbage rolls and flags to raise money to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Windsor
-
Sky Zone gives $600 gift card to Windsor family after gifts go missing in parking lot
A trampoline park is stepping up to help fill the void after birthday presents went missing due to a parking lot mix-up.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 59 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 48 new high risk cases and 59 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
LaSalle man facing voyeurism charges following investigation
A 28-year-old LaSalle man who was arrested following an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography is now facing additional charges of voyeurism.
Barrie
-
Two teens arrested in connection with Barrie robberies
Police arrested two teens in connection with two separate robberies at Barrie convenience stores last month, where vaping products were allegedly stolen in both cases.
-
Forever homes needed in first Ontario SPCA rehoming mission of 2022
More than two dozen dogs from the United States arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres on Tuesday in the first rehoming mission of the year.
-
K9 unit tracks suspected impaired driver hiding in outbuilding in Innisfil after crash
The police K9 unit helped track down a suspected impaired driver in Innisfil accused of running from a crash scene and hiding from officers in an outbuilding.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Police investigating weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre, ask people to stay away
People are being asked to stay away from a popular Halifax shopping mall as police investigate a weapons complaint.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
-
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
-
Back in the saddle: Calgary Stampede Parade returns for 2022
Dust off your boots because the Calgary Stampede Parade is officially returning to the downtown core this year.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Winnipeg
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba hospitalization numbers continued to drop as the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
‘We’re just digging to our hearts' content’: Manitoba family creates sprawling, intricate snow fort
A casual glance at the front yard of one Niverville, Man. home, and you might assume the homeowners have massively neglected their clearing duties during one of the province’s snowiest on record.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with smuggling meth into Canada sentenced to 10 years in prison, firearm prohibition: RCMP
A U.S. man who was charged with illegally crossing the border with a large amount of methamphetamine has been sentenced to a decade in prison.
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
-
LIVE at 12:30 MT
LIVE at 12:30 MT | Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation to announce findings from residential school investigation
The Kapawe’no First Nation says the investigation was done at the former Grouard Residential School using ground-penetrating radar and drones.
-
The War on Drugs, Lord Huron to perform at Edmonton Folk Fest
Edmontonians are getting a glimpse into what to expect at this year’s folk fest.