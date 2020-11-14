TORONTO -- Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called on the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of Highway 409, just before 9:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said a car crashed into a guard rail and caught fire.

Peel paramedics said two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

It is not known at this time how many people were in the vehicle during the incident.

The blaze has since been knocked down, Toronto Fire said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 at Highway 409.