Two pedestrians taken to hospital after collision in Weston
A vehicle jumps the curb, knocks over a light post and strikes two pedestrians near Weston Road and King Street. (Peter Muscat/CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 4:51PM EDT
Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics say the collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. near Weston Road and King Street.
According to police, a pickup truck hit a curb, a light post, and two pedestrians.
A woman in her 30s, who was in a wheelchair, was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The second pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver remained on scene.