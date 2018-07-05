

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics say the collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. near Weston Road and King Street.

According to police, a pickup truck hit a curb, a light post, and two pedestrians.

A woman in her 30s, who was in a wheelchair, was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The second pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene.