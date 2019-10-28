Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in city's west end
Emergency crews are seen investigating a collision in the city's west end on Monday morning. (CTV News Toronto / Peter Muscat)
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 10:51AM EDT
Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.
On Monday at around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road for reports of a collision involving pedestrians.
Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult female victim from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The second patient is being assessed on scene and the extent of their injuries is not yet known, officials said.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate the matter.