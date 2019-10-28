

CTV News Toronto





Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.

On Monday at around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road for reports of a collision involving pedestrians.

COLLISION: St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road @TPS11Div. Info - called 10:04am, two pedestrians struck, ambulances on scene. Road closures - both directions on St. Clair between Mould Avenue and Runnymede Road. @TrafficServices on scene. #GO2080632 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2019

Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult female victim from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The second patient is being assessed on scene and the extent of their injuries is not yet known, officials said.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate the matter.