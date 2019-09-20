

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive just before 8:00 p.m.

Police said one person has been taken to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The northbound lanes on Airport Road at Cotrelle are closed as well as the westbound lanes on Triple Crown Drive at Murphy Road.