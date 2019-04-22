

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two pedestrians have been rushed to hospital after they were injured in a hit-and-run in York Region on Monday night, police say.

The collision occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Grandview Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

York Regional Police told CP24 that a male victim suffered minor injuries and a female sustained life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

Both victims, who are believed to be in their 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

York Regional Police’s collision reconstruction unit was on scene to investigate on Monday night.

Police have not released any information about the suspect vehicle.