

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive just before 8:00 p.m.

Police said one person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Another man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene.

Road closures are in effect in the area.