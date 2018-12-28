Two pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision near Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road on Dec. 28, 2018.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 5:35PM EST
Two male pedestrians believed to be in their 20s have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road around 4 p.m. Police said that officers found a victim unconscious at the scene.
According to Const. David Hopkinson, one of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
The other victim was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Hopkinson also said that a woman, who was inside a vehicle at the time of the collision, was taken to a local hospital.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.