Two pedestrians dead after being struck by vehicle near Barrie
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 5:13PM EST
ANGUS, Ont. -- Provincial police say two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a car near Barrie, Ont., on Saturday evening.
Police say the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. in Angus, Ont.
They say one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died in hospital.
Investigators say the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
No charges had been laid as of Sunday afternoon.
The victims were identified as 34-year-old Joseph Williams and 30-year-old Savannah Simon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.