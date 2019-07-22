

The Canadian Press





FALCON LAKE, Man. -- Two people from Ontario are dead and two others from the same province are injured after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba.

The crash happened late Sunday morning not far from the Falcon Lake resort area near the Manitoba-Ontario boundary.

RCMP say an eastbound vehicle came to an abrupt stop and a semi going in the same direction swerved into the westbound lane to avoid an accident, but ended up colliding with an oncoming pickup truck.

A 54-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were in the pickup, both from Dryden, were killed.

A 22-year-old man from Mississauga who was driving the semi and a 28-year-old Brampton man who was a passenger in the rig had only minor injuries.

Traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for several hours while police investigated.