

The Canadian Press





Calgary police have made two arrests in a cold-case home invasion in which a man was shot to death.

Nader Nilianbousheri was killed at his home on Nov. 6, 2007.

Investigators say he was the victim of a home invasion and was involved in an altercation with the suspects.

Calgary police, assisted by members of the Ottawa and Toronto police departments, arrested two men last week.

Mahamed Mohamud Mussa was arrested in Ottawa, while Mohamed Yousuf Mohamad was taken into custody in Toronto.

The accused, both in their early 40s, are charged with second-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.