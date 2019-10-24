

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two police officers and one civilian have been taken to the hospital after a collision in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around Mavis Road and Twain Avenue, near Derry Road, just after 3 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said that officers were attempting to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved in a break-and-enter that took place in Brampton about an hour earlier.

The suspect vehicle then collided into an unmarked police car and a civilian's vehicle, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody and three others fled the scene.

“We are still canvassing the area looking for witnesses, surveillance footage in order to get a proper description of the suspects,” said Const. Akhil Mooken.

The driver of the civilian vehicle, as well as two officers, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect also sustained minor injuries, Mooken said

It is not yet known if the province’s police watchdog will be investigating the incident.

Mavis Road is closed in both directions between Highway 407 and Kaiser Drive and the off-ramp from Highway 407 to Mavis Road is also closed.