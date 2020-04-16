TORONTO -- Two more residents at a Markham, Ont. long-term care home have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the facility to 13.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the deaths of a 102-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman at the Markhaven Home for Seniors on Twitter Thursday morning.

“We are all heartbroken over more sad news. Our thoughts are with the families of two residents at Markhaven Home for Seniors who passed,” Scarpitti said in a tweet. “Another tough day in our community.”

Markhaven recorded its 11th death at the facility on Wednesday, an 84-year-old resident.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the home near Paramount Road and Parkway Avenue began on March 21 and since then a number of staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Long-term care homes in Ontario have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, 104 outbreaks were reported at those facilities across the province, including more than 160 deaths.