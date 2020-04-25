TORONTO -- A Markham long-term care home has reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the facility’s death toll to 15.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the deaths at Markhaven Home for Seniors in a post on Twitter.

“Our community has lost two residents from Markhaven Home for Seniors, a 77-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman,” Scarpitti said.

“Our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones.”

Our community has lost 2 residents from Markhaven Home for Seniors, a 77 year old woman and an 88 year old woman. Our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. #COVID19 — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) April 26, 2020

Since the outbreak at the facility began in March, 34 residents have contracted the virus.

According to data from York Region Public Health, 24 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The facility, located near Paramount Road and Parkway Avenue, has the most COVID-19 deaths in a long-term care home in the Region.

A total of 45 deaths have been reported in long-term care homes in York Region.

Twelve other long-term facilities in the region are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are 1,387 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths in York Region as of Saturday.