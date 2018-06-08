

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two 32-year-old men are expected to face attempted murder charges after they allegedly stabbed each other during some sort of confrontation near an apartment building in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood, police say.

The incident happened on Humber Boulevard near Alliance Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Police say that both men were taken to hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear what the relationship is between the men.

Police continue to investigate, though no outstanding suspects are being sought.