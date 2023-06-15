Two men suffer non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Brampton

Two men are injured following a shooting in Brampton on Thursday evening.

Peel police say it happened in the Williams Parkway and Pertosa Drive area at around 8 p.m.

Police say the two adult males who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however police say there is no concern for public safety.

The suspects remain outstanding, police say, and no descriptions have been released.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.