Two men stabbed after fight breaks out in Chinatown

Three men have been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Chinatown area.

Police were called to Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. for reports of a fight among a group of men.

Officers responded and found two men suffering from stab wounds, police said. They were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

A third man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said. It wasn’t clear how he was injured.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not say what led to the altercation.