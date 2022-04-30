Two men seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after two men were stabbed in Cabbagetown early Saturday morning.

At around 7:20 a.m., police responded to a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

Officers located two men with stab wounds and they were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say two men are in custody.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.