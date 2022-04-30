Two men seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa

The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue, slow Russian advance

Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance aimed at capturing an eastern industrial region along with Ukraine's last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, where fighters and civilians hiding under a heavily damaged steel mill endure harrowing conditions.

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton