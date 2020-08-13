TORONTO -- Two men were shot on Toronto's Woodbine Beach early Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

At 3:23 a.m., police say two men walked into a hospital emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds.

They told investigators that they were at Woodbine Beach sometime earlier when they were both struck by bullets.

Their injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Investigators have combed the area where they were shot and the investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was made available.