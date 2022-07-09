Two men injured after shooting at Toronto mall: police

A shooting outside of a Toronto mall has seen two men transported to local trauma centres with serious injuries, police say.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Fairview Mall Plaza, located at 1800 Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto, just after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say two men were located suffering from serious injuries inflicted by gunshot. They were transported to a local trauma centre.

While speaking to reporters from the scene, police said the two men were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting and they are known to one another, adding that they don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety.

Police say a third person involved in the altercation has been flagged as a suspect. This individual remains outstanding.

Police are asking individuals avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.