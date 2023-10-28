TORONTO
Toronto

Two men in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

Two men are in hospital after reports of an overnight altercation in downtown Toronto.

Police say the incident occurred just before 3:25 a.m. in a laneway near King Street and Spadina Avenue.

Two men in their 30s were stabbed, according to police, and both were taken to hospital by medics.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area. No suspect information has been released.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News