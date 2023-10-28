Two men in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core
Two men are in hospital after reports of an overnight altercation in downtown Toronto.
Police say the incident occurred just before 3:25 a.m. in a laneway near King Street and Spadina Avenue.
Two men in their 30s were stabbed, according to police, and both were taken to hospital by medics.
Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area. No suspect information has been released.
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinian officials say death toll rises from expanded Israel military operation: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory's communications
Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was 'expanding' ground operations in the territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Five years after cannabis legalization, 64 per cent of Canadians are in support of the move: survey
It’s been five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, and a new survey finds that most Canadians are supportive of the move, but few agree with legalizing other drugs.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal
More than 150 firefighters were called to a major fire in downtown Montreal Friday evening.
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
What does this pile of used syringes say about London, Ont.’s Needle Drop Box program?
Recent photos of used syringes discarded around a yellow needle drop box in the Old East Village have sparked vastly different reactions from Londoners.
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Prowler reported in Meinzinger Park area
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who’s allegedly been peering into windows in Kitchener’s Meinzinger Park neighbourhood.
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated raises for its members.
Weighted sleep products for babies are 'not safe': Health Canada
Some companies are making weighted sleep products for babies, but there's concern they could be unsafe for your child.
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Ottawa Hospital declares 'Code Orange' after transformer fire at General Campus
The Ottawa Hospital declared a 'Code Orange' at the General Campus Friday night, after a fire in a hydro transformer impacted operations at Ottawa's largest hospital.
Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials
Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa residents invited to serve up opinions on future use of pickleball and tennis courts
With pickleball the fastest growing sport in North America and demand for court space increasing across Ottawa, the city says it has identified the need for an outdoor tennis and pickleball strategy to ensure that players have access to both sports.
Lakershore hockey team returns to ice days after player’s death
Friends, family and members of the Essex County hockey community came together Friday as the Lakeshore Canadiens took to the ice for the first time since forward Sylvain Lessard died in a car crash.
'I will live with this until the day that I pass on': Final sentence handed down in Windsor murder trial
One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.
Unifor Local 444 members prepare for possible strike action
Unifor Local 444 members are preparing for strike action should a deal not be reached between Stellantis and the union by 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
Firefighters, OPP aid in double dog rescue from New Tecumseth river
Thanks to fire crews and OPP in New Tecumseth, two dogs that were trapped in a stream have returned home safely.
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
Innocent bystander injured in Calgary shooting: police
Calgary police say an innocent bystander was injured in a Friday shooting in the community of Pineridge.
'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness
"What we don't know can hurt us." That's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.
Iranian teen injured on Tehran Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media says
An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran's Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media reported Saturday.
Winnipeg's skywalk system a 'microcosm' of issues in downtown
It was meant to revitalize Winnipeg's downtown by taking pedestrians over and under the street. As the city's skywalk prepares to expand, some question if taking pedestrians off the street was a good idea to begin with.
Season's first significant snowfall blankets southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba awoke to a wintry wonderland Friday, after a pair of systems brought the season’s first heaps of snow.
The new baby gibbon born at the Assiniboine Park Zoo
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is celebrating a new addition to a family of gibbons.
1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.
Permanent residents subject to foreign buyers tax because they used China-based company to purchase B.C. building
The provincial government was correct to impose its foreign buyers tax on a pair of permanent residents who paid $30 million to acquire a Burnaby apartment building in 2018, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Canadian prison guards advocate for overdose prevention sites after B.C. inmate dies
Canadian prison guards are raising alarm over the country’s approach to drug use in federal jails after the death of an inmate in B.C. this week.
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
'Very scary': Woman insists she doesn't know why home, vehicle shot in Edmonton drive-by shooting
A man has been arrested and charged following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton where homes, with families and children inside, were hit.
