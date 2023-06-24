Two men in hospital following overnight shooting in Burlington

Two men are in hospital following an overnight shooting in Burlington.

Halton police say they received the call for a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police and emergency services responded to a parking lot on the south side of Lakeshore Road near John Street.

Upon arrival, first responders located two male victims, a 25-year-old with serious injuries and a 31-year-old with minor injuries. Both were taken to hospital in Burlington.

Police believe a suspect fled on foot. Investigators are in the process of confirming an accurate description of the suspect.

Police say this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with futher information or security footage of this incident to contact Halton investigators.