TORONTO -- Two men have been transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place in Scarborough on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Midland and Sheppard avenues just after 9 p.m., officials said.

The two adult males were taken from the scene to hospital for treatment, Toronto paramedics said. Their exact ages have not been released by officials.

Toronto police confirmed one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

No further information has been released by officials at this time.