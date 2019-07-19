

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been rushed to hospital after being found face down in a pool at a motel in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the two people were found unresponsive in the pool at the Grand Motel, in the Kingston Road and West Hill Drive area, around 6.30 p.m.

The patients both in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.

The ages of the two men has not been released.