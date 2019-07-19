Two men found 'face down and unresponsive' in Scarborough pool
An investigation is underway after two men were found unresponsive in a Scarborough pool. (Ricardo Alfonso)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 7:01PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 7:56PM EDT
Two men have been rushed to hospital after being found face down in a pool at a motel in Scarborough.
Toronto police said the two people were found unresponsive in the pool at the Grand Motel, in the Kingston Road and West Hill Drive area, around 6.30 p.m.
The patients both in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.
The ages of the two men has not been released.