

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Two men are facing several charges after police allegedly discovered “a large quantity” of narcotics and ammunition, as well as a loaded firearm inside a condominium and a vehicle in Leaside.

Toronto police said they conducted a search warrant near Vanderhoof Avenue and Brentcliffe Road on Tuesday.

As a result, 25-year-old Derek Rwahwire and 23-year-old Jevon Moore, both of Toronto, have each been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, occupying a vehicle with firearm, three counts of careless storage of ammunition, and a number of other weapons-related charges.

Rwahwire is also facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule I substance, possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with recognizance.

According to police, Rwahwire was arrested and charged with firearm and drug offences in 2017, but was later released on bail with specific conditions.

A year later, police said, Rwahwire was seen breaching his house arrest but fled when officers tried to arrest him. Police then began to investigate Rwahwire’s alleged criminal activities in 2019.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.