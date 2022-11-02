Two men face more than two dozen charges after shots fired during carjacking in Toronto

Two men have been arrested after shots were fired during a carjacking in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road for a vehicle theft.

According to police, a driver was outside his parked vehicle with a friend when a blue Mercedes Benz arrived and stopped near them.

Two men got out of the Mercedes, approached the driver and demanded him to hand over his watch, police said.

One of the men then allegedly brandished a handgun, demanding the driver’s vehicle keys.

Police said the man shortly fired the gun toward the ground, prompting the driver to immediately give his watch and keys.

The man with the gun took the keys and drove the victim’s vehicle away while the other man returned to the Mercedes and fled the area, police said.

Officers responded and later tracked the stolen vehicle and the Mercedes nearby.

Police said they followed both vehicles, but the Mercedes got away. Meanwhile, the stolen vehicle later came to a stop, and two men got out and fled on foot.

However, officers chased them, and one of the men was shortly taken into custody. The other man was later arrested following a subsequent search of the area.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Brandon Ryan Daniels of Pickering and 19-year-old Hamza Sajid of Brampton.

Daniels is facing 10 charges, including robbery with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with intent, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Sajid is facing 15 charges, including two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, disguise with intent, possession of a loaded firearm and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

They appeared in a Scarborough court on Wednesday morning.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).