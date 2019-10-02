

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two men have died in hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in North York on Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happening in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.

Two male victims were located with gunshot wounds, police said. They were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but both succumbed to their injuries, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Police said one of the victims is a 24-year-old man. The age of the second victim has not been released.

Police said they heard the shots ring out while investigating a nearby shooting that injured at 16-year-old boy. Detectives said they heard multiple shots ring out and rushed to the apartment complex where they found the two injured men.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.