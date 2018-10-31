

The Canadian Press





HAGERSVILLE, Ont. -- Two men are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Hagersville, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash took place just before 9 a.m. Wednesday when a northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided on Highway 6.

They say a third vehicle swerved to avoid the collision and wound up in the ditch.

Police say the 59-year-old passenger in the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 18-year-old driver died later in hospital.

Their names have not yet been released.

Police say a 27-year-old woman and a one-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.